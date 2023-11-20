BREAKING

Horsham at home in next round of FA Trophy – Whitehawk on road – Bognor could face Hereford

Horsham’s reward for their latest success in a national knockout competition – the FA Trophy – is a home tie.
By Steve Bone
Published 20th Nov 2023, 15:37 GMT
They will entertain Southern League side AFC Totton in the third round of the Trophy on Saturday, December 9.

Dom Di Paola’s side – fresh from their FA Cup heroics versus Barnsley – won 3-0 at Bracknell Town in Saturday’s second round.

The only other Sussex side definitely in the third round are Whitehawk, who will be away to Hythe Town, who play a division below them in the Isthmian League.

Horsham on their way to an FA Trophy win at Bracknell - picture by Natalie Mayhew/ButterflyFootballHorsham on their way to an FA Trophy win at Bracknell - picture by Natalie Mayhew/ButterflyFootball
Horsham on their way to an FA Trophy win at Bracknell - picture by Natalie Mayhew/ButterflyFootball

Bognor Regis Town have yet to play their home second round tie against South Park (Reigate) – it was rained off on Saturday and will now be played on Wednesday night.

The winners will visit National League North side Hereford in the next round.

