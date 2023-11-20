Horsham at home in next round of FA Trophy – Whitehawk on road – Bognor could face Hereford
They will entertain Southern League side AFC Totton in the third round of the Trophy on Saturday, December 9.
Dom Di Paola’s side – fresh from their FA Cup heroics versus Barnsley – won 3-0 at Bracknell Town in Saturday’s second round.
The only other Sussex side definitely in the third round are Whitehawk, who will be away to Hythe Town, who play a division below them in the Isthmian League.
Bognor Regis Town have yet to play their home second round tie against South Park (Reigate) – it was rained off on Saturday and will now be played on Wednesday night.
The winners will visit National League North side Hereford in the next round.