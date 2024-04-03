Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hornets have been playing catch-up in their league campaign for most of the season after FA Cup and Trpophy runs and numerous postponements earlier on.

They lost last Saturday’s visit to Cheshunt to another waterlogged pitch and now face having to play their final seven games in a 22-day period, starting with visits to 16th-placed Folkestone on Saturday and Potters Bar, who are 13th, next Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Di Paola’s men kept themselves in fifth place – the final play-off spot – with an amazing 5-4 win at home to Bognor on Monday, a game the manager said was ‘my idea of hell’.

Horsham were among the goals against Bognor - they hit five, but let in four | Picture: Natalie Mayhew - Butterfly Footie

James Hammond and Shamir Fenelon put the Hornets 2-1 up after the Rocks fired first, then after an equaliser, Jack Strange, Dan Ajakaiye and Hammond made it 5-2 before the break.

It was 5-3 after a 72nd-minute spot-kick Di Paola said should clearly not have been given and when the Rocks scored again on 84 minutes, it made for a nervy finish.

Di Paola said: “We let in two sloppy goals in the first half then got our act together and it could have been seven or eight by half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were handling the second half okay but Bognor were awarded one of the most ridiculous penalties I’ve seen – which I’m afraid is another example of the standard of officiating, which this season is the worst I’ve seen. We were glad to get the win but I’d have preferred 1-0!”

Di Paola described his team as ‘patched up’ at present as their long season takes its toll, with a number of players out injured and Charlie Hester-Cook and Jack Strange playing on despite toe and ankle problems.

One more postponement now would leave Horsham facing playing three games in five days and Di Paola said he was praying for the rain to stop.

"The schedule could yet be a factor that stops us achieving what we want to but there’s nothing we can do – we have to suck it up,” he said.