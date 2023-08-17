Dom Di Paola took heart from Horsham’s first game of the new Isthmian premier season – despite them losing it 2-1. And his optimism was shown to be spot on as the Hornets got off the mark with a superb 3-1 win away to Cray Wanderers on Wednesday night.

The Hornets boss was encouraged by the way his side took the game to Hornchurch, who are his title favourites. And he was delighted they followed up that performance with Horsham’s first win at Cray in many years – courtesy of goals by Jack Strange, Bobby Price and Daniel Ajakaiye.

He believes his team showed enough against strong opposition in Hornchurch – in front of a crowd of nearly 1,000 – to suggest they can do well this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite having the better of the first half, the Hornets trailed to a goal from Ryan Scott at the break and went further behind when Scott doubled his tally with 17 minutes to go.

Horsham take on Hornchurch | Picture: Natalie Mayhew - ButterflyFootball

Jack Brivio reduced arrears and later had an effort cleared off the line – after Stange had a headed ‘goal’ ruled out for an alleged foul.

Di Paola was hoping for a more positive result at Cray Wanderers last night and got it – and now their tough run of opening fixtures continues with a trip to Haringey on Saturday.

He said: “I thought we played well against Hornchurch. We dominated shots and corners but switched off at a couple of set-pieces, and you can’t switch off in this league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We felt a bit hard done by after going close and having one ruled out for I-don’t-know-what, but against a good side – Hornchurch are my tip for the title – we showed good signs.

Horsham take on Hornchurch | Picture: Natalie Mayhew - ButterflyFootball

"We could have created more and should have dealt with those set-pieces better but overall the boys did what we asked them to, so you can’t be too critical.”

Di Paola said his side were facing three of his most fancied sides – also including Cray and Dulwich – in their first four games but added: “You have to play them all at some point, so we will get on with it.

"If we can pick up a few points from this opening run, we’ll be on course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hornets were able to field first-choice keeper Lewis Carey against the Urchins having feared he could miss out through injury. But they have been without key duo Charlie Hester-Cook and Tom Kavanagh.

Hester-Cook’s ankle injury is taking longer than expected to heal, while Kavanagh should be over his hamstring strain in time to face Dulwich on Saturday week.