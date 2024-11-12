Horsham YMCA celebrate a goal against Wick | Picture: Beth Chapman

Saturday’s game at Horsham YMCA’s Herbert Direct Stadium against Wick, then just above them in the table, got off to a dramatic start, with YM going on to build a healthy first half lead, ensuring the most welcome win and moving them up three places.

In the eighth minute YM’s Alfie Jones received a yellow card, Wick promptly retaliating with an elbow and stamping, culiminating in the sending off of both George Bingham and James Thurgar, reducing the visitors to 9 men for the remaining 80 minutes. YM soon took advantage, going ahead through Elliott Romain. Then Hayden Neathey’s header at the far post doubled YM’s lead before, with half time beckoning, Tom Hearn nodded them three nil up at the break.

Early in the second half YM keeper Louis Sullivan pulled off an excellent save, and a Wick corner was headed away. But, with action switching to the other end, Sam Henderson came very close with a cross and then blasted over before Dean Lovegrove’s pile driver was blocked. A YM corner induced another Henderson attempt. After Wick blazed over and had an unsuccessful set piece, YM put the visitors under constant pressure, earning three corners, but despite the result being long since decided, Wick kept composed, denying YM further success, YM Coach Paul Emerson telling the County Times: “We had a team meeting on Tuesday night and sorted a few things out. Although we really hit them hard in the second half they defended brilliantly, but the good clean sheet win will be a confidence boost, and, with a few more points, we’ll be in play off territory, so we’ve got plenty to play for.”

On Saturday, YM go to upper table Crawley Down Gatwick, while Wick, now 14th, travel to struggling Saltdean United.