Horsham FC and Worthing FC join Crawley Town in the FA Cup first round: When’s the draw? Is it on TV? What are their ball numbers?
and live on Freeview channel 276
The draw for the first round proper will take place on Sunday and winning clubs and those who face replays from this weekend’s final qualifying round will join clubs from the League One and Two in the hat for the draw.
Fans can watch the draw live in the UK on ITV1 from 2.30pm.
The first round proper will be held between Friday, November 3, and Monday 6, with winning clubs at that stage picking up just over £40,000 from the competition's prize fund. And there’s more money to come for those teams whose ties are picked for live TV coverage.
Worthing beat Bath City 2-0 and Horsham defeated Dorking Wanderers by the same score to get through – though there was disappointment for Lewes as they lost at Aldershot to miss out on a first round place.
Ball numbers for the draw:
1. Accrington Stanley2. AFC Wimbledon3. Barnsley4. Barrow5. Blackpool6. Bolton Wanderers7. Bradford City8. Bristol Rovers9. Burton Albion10. Cambridge United11. Carlisle United12. Charlton Athletic13. Cheltenham Town14. Colchester United15. Crawley Town16. Crewe Alexandra17. Derby County18. Doncaster Rovers19. Exeter City20. Fleetwood Town21. Forest Green Rovers22. Gillingham23. Grimsby Town24. Harrogate Town25. Leyton Orient26. Lincoln City27. Mansfield Town28. Milton Keynes Dons29. Morecambe30. Newport County31. Northampton Town32. Notts County33. Oxford United34. Peterborough United35. Port Vale36. Portsmouth37. Reading38. Salford City39. Shrewsbury Town40. Stevenage41. Stockport County42. Sutton United43. Swindon Town44. Tranmere Rovers45. Walsall46. Wigan Athletic47. Wrexham48. Wycombe Wanderers49. Scarborough Athletic or Oxford City50. Oldham Athletic51. Marine52. Worksop Town53. AFC Fylde54. Hereford55. York City or Needham Market56. Solihull Moors
57. Chesterfield58. Alfreton Town
59. Chester60. Chelmsford City or Whitby Town61. Curzon Ashton62. Kidderminster Harriers63. Gateshead64. Aldershot Town65. Maidstone United66. Ramsgate67. Aveley or Barnet68. Hemel Hempstead Town or Woking69. Horsham70. Eastleigh71. Yeovil Town72. Bromley73. Maidenhead United74. Braintree Town or Chesham United75. Bracknell Town76. Worthing
77. Boreham Wood78. Cray Valley PM79. Ebbsfleet United o Slough Town80. Billericay Town or Sheppey United