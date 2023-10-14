Sussex have three clubs in the draw for the first round of the FA Cup after Worthing and Horsham won their fourth qualifying round to join Crawley Town at the next stage.

The draw for the first round proper will take place on Sunday and winning clubs and those who face replays from this weekend’s final qualifying round will join clubs from the League One and Two in the hat for the draw.

Fans can watch the draw live in the UK on ITV1 from 2.30pm.

The first round proper will be held between Friday, November 3, and Monday 6, with winning clubs at that stage picking up just over £40,000 from the competition's prize fund. And there’s more money to come for those teams whose ties are picked for live TV coverage.

Worthing beat Bath City 2-0 and Horsham defeated Dorking Wanderers by the same score to get through – though there was disappointment for Lewes as they lost at Aldershot to miss out on a first round place.

Ball numbers for the draw:

