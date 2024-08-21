Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham FC have announced that they have completed a three-year ‘Platinum Partner’ sponsorship agreement with Fusion Aviation.

The deal, which is the biggest since the club returned to the town, includes stadium naming rights, meaning that the Hornets’ home will be known as the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium. All club shirts will also bear the Fusion Aviation name on the back.

Horsham’s general manager, Leighton Mitchell, who led negotiations for the club alongside commercial director, Sam Borrett, was understandably thrilled to bring matters to a successful conclusion in a relatively short space of time.

He said “We met two of Fusion’s directors, Keith and Chas, for the first time three-or-four weeks ago and we got on really well right from the off.

“They’ve been fantastic to work with and are very keen to be part of the club, to support the local community and to develop football in Sussex.

“We share the same objectives and the same vision, so everything was done very quickly, very easily.

“It’s fantastic to welcome a successful local company to support the football club. We already have a great working relationship and are looking forward to a successful partnership.”

Not surprisingly, given the progress the club has made over the last five years, there was a lot of interest from potential sponsors, but Fusion were the ideal fit, having also experienced tremendous growth over the same period.

Like the Hornets, they have recently relocated to new premises as a result of their business expansion.

Fusion Aviation director, Chas Peryer, was equally pleased to have concluded the deal.

He said: “We are delighted to announce our new partnership with Horsham Football Club.

“Founded in 1881, this historic club has been at the forefront of the local community for nearly one and half centuries and is the pride and joy of multiple generations in the Horsham area.

“The community spirit at Horsham FC complements Fusion Aviation’s ethos magnificently and we hope that our new partnership with the Hornets will help to drive this superb football club forward, to ever greater league and cup success.”

Fusion Aviation is a leading supplier to the aerospace industry, specialising in airframe and engine components.

Their location close to London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports gives them global reach, with highly effective response times that are second to none.

Their focused attention to customer service and quality-conforming products helps them to establish, build and maintain long-term relationships with airlines, lessors, MRO (maintenance, repair & overhaul) companies and repair stations all over the world.

The company has recently expanded into new premises at Dunsfold Park, located at Dunsfold Aerodrome, near Cranleigh.