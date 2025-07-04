Horsham FC bolster frontline with former Lewes FC striker
The Hornets have snapped up striker Gianluca Botti from Tonbridge Angels, bringing more firepower to the squad ahead of the upcoming season.
The 24-year-old forward joins Horsham after a rise through the non-league ranks, having made a strong impression during his first stint in the National League South with Tonbridge.
Botti signed for Tonbridge towards the end of last season following a strong spell at Lewes FC, where he showcased his goalscoring instincts.
He said: “It [the National League South] was a lot faster paced, but I gradually got into it, started to play well and scored four goals in nine starts - even though in two of those games we had red cards that impacted both games.”
Despite his promising start at Tonbridge, his time at the club came to a close last month – and when it did, the next move was already on his mind.
Botti said: “Dom [Di Paola, Horsham manager] and I had been in contact last season, but the timings never quite worked out.
“I said to him that if anything changed, he’d be the first person I’d call. When my situation did change, he was the first person I called!
“He was obviously still interested, I was still interested - and here I am.”
Botti arrives at Horsham with a good scoring record. Prior to Lewes, he began the 2024-25 season at Whitehawk, scoring three goals in nine matches.
His form continued at Lewes, with seven goals in 12 appearances, which earned him the move to Tonbridge.
Previously, in 2023-24, he struck 31 times Town for Chertsey Town, following a 29-goal haul for Camberley Town the season before.
Botti continued: “I’m a goalscoring centre-forward. A lot of people say I’m in the right place at the right time, but I’d say it’s based on my movement and getting a link with certain players.
“My attributes are goalscoring, finishing and composure, and I like to get in behind defenders and fill into different pockets.”
Looking ahead to his time as a Hornet, Botti was confident Horsham could rise to the challenges of life in the National League South.
He added: “It’s a strong, competitive league, but I think the team will adjust well.
“You had a great season last year, you have great facilities and brilliant support.
“That’s what all the players want - to play in front of supporters who’ll turn up through thick and thin.
“I’m just happy to be here and can’t wait to get started.”
