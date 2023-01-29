Horsham FC boosted their Isthmian Premier play-off credentials with a superb 3-1 home win over Billericay Town on Saturday.

The Hornets went ahead on the stroke of half-time. A wonderful Hornets move culminated in skipper Jack Brivio netting from close-range.

Horsham doubled their advantage just three minutes into the second half. Great work from Daniel Ajakaiye saw the striker pull the ball back to full-back Harvey Sparks, who fired home off the post.

And Ajakaiye produced a moment of magic on 63 minutes. The 25-year-old thumped the ball into the top corner with venom following a lung-busting run from his own half to put the victory beyond doubt.

Marvel Ekpiteta hit a late consolation for Billericay to near silence from the crowd of 1,032.

The win moves the Hornets up to ninth in the table. Dominic Di Paola’s side are now just six points off the play-off places, and eight points behind leaders Enfield Town.

Horsham travel to bottom-of-the-table Herne Bay on Saturday.

See some pictures by the club's photographer John Lines on this page and the ones linked.

