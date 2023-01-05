Horsham FC didn’t deserve to win their bank holiday derby against Hastings United, according to manager Dominic Di Paola.

The Hornets made it four Isthmian Premier games without defeat with a goalless draw in front of a bumper Camping World Community Stadium crowd on Monday.

A superb performance from Horsham keeper Taylor Seymour frustrated the Hastings forwards. The Hornets had a golden opportunity to secure a third consecutive league win at the death, but Tom Kavanagh blazed his penalty over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Di Paola said: “We didn’t deserve to win, even with the penalty at the end. That would have been pretty unfair, I think, if we’re being honest.

Horsham's Harvey Sparks (right) battles with Hastings United forward Ben Pope during Monday's goalless draw at the Camping World Community Stadium. Pictures by Scott White

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We started well and lost our way, and then we started the second half well and lost our way a bit. We weren’t at our best but we managed to get a point.

“Hindsight is a great thing – maybe I got it wrong with the team selection. I kind of wanted to reward people who played really well against Bognor, but that’s the life of a manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a battling performance. They had the better chances. We had slightly more possession but we did nothing with it. But for the neutral, in front of a big crowd, it was as good a 0-0 as you’re going to get.”

Seymour has been a revelation since signing for Horsham three weeks ago. The ex-Portsmouth stopper has yet to concede in three league games, and collected his second man of the match award after his stellar display against Hastings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham midfielder Tyler Christian-Law puts Hastings' Knory Scott under pressure

While Di Paola is delighted with Seymour’s performances on the pitch, he is more pleased with how the 21-year-old had helped the Hornets with his brilliant attitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Di Paola added: “What I like about Taylor, forget about his goalkeeping, is his good, bubbly attitude to football. I think that rubs off on people. It’s good to have people around like that. Sam Howes (ex-Horsham keeper) was very similar.

“It’s a very individual position, a goalkeeper, but I think they can have a huge impact by being bubbly, lively characters. I must say that Taylor is the sort of person who really helps the group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad