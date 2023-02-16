Dominic Di Paola bemoaned a frustrating afternoon for Horsham FC on Saturday against Folkestone Invicta – but was more than happy with their performance at old foes Lewes on Tuesday evening.

The Hornets’ nine-game unbeaten run came to an end with a 3-1 home loss to Invicta in the Isthmian Premier.

Harvey Sparks scored directly from a corner before Ira Jackson levelled from the spot on the stroke of half-time. Lee Harding was shown a second yellow in the second half, with Scott Heard netting two minutes later for Folkestone to rub salt in the wound.

Ibrahim Olutade made it three with seven minutes to go before Daniel Ajakaiye’s late red.

Lee Harding celebrates netting a late equaliser for Horsham at old foes Lewes on Tuesday evening. Pictures by John Lines

Di Paola said: “Saturday was frustrating. We went 1-0 up and then we gave away a stupid penalty that got Folkestone’s tails up.

“The referee was appalling on Saturday. He killed the chance of a football game.

“I listened to the Folkestone management, saying they were in control and this, that, and the other. But Taylor [Seymour] has not had a save to make, and while we looked to change things after the red [for Harding] they scored from a corner.

“It ended up being a hard one to take. I’ve looked at the incident, and I can’t for the life of me work out what he’s booked Lee for. He kicked the ball away in the first half in frustration, but their left-back has handballed it when he’s tried to go past him and not given it.

Action from the Hornets' draw at the Rooks

“I said to the boys on Saturday that we were probably due a defeat. We’ve been unbeaten for a quarter of the season, so sooner or later you end up dropping some points.”

At Lewes the Rooks went ahead before the break through Joe Taylor’s 28th goal of the season. Harding converted Lucas Rodrigues’ cross with ten minutes left to salvage a point.

Di Paola added: “It was two good teams playing the right way. We play slightly different styles, but both play a good style of football.

“They’re a good side. I think they’ll make the play-offs. I don’t think they’ve lost at home, and I think we’re as close as a team has come to winning there. We had a chance.

Harvey Sparks is mobbed by his team-mates after putting Horsham ahead in Saturday's defeat to Folkestone Invicta

“It just shows how much we’ve developed in the last couple of years in this season. I don’t think anyone worries us anymore, but that’s not to say we can’t lose to anyone. We’re very competitive in this league now.

“We were excellent. I thought we played really well, so hats off to them.”

The Hornets, now tenth, will be without the suspended Harding and Ajakaiye and the injured Rodrigues for Saturday’s home game against 17th-placed Wingate & Finchley.