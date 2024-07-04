Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dominic Di Paola revealed Sami El-Abd’s transition from Horsham FC player to coach had been seamless following the departure of Jon Meeney.

Meeney, who was the Hornets’ assistant manager, has taken up a full-time coaching role at Sutton United, who faced Horsham in the second round of last season’s FA Cup.

El-Abd, who made 16 appearances for the Hornets in 2023-24, has stepped up to replace Meeney.

Di Paola said: “Sami was brought in last summer with half an eye on progression to coaching. That was his aim.

“His football career was coming to an end but he wanted to stay in the game.

“A lot of people were asking me what was going on with Sami and why he wasn’t playing, but he was doing quite a lot behind the scenes helping as part of the management team. We’ve kind of been drip-feeding that in for most of the season.

“It has been [a seamless transition] so far. We’ve had four sessions. I think the boys have enjoyed them.”

Di Paola said El-Abd would almost be a ‘like-for-like replacement’ for Meeney and outlined the 36-year-old’s new role at the club.

He continued: “Jon was brought in to do coaching, so it’s just a like-for-like replacement.

“Sami is going to come in and work with Jim [Punter, Horsham coach], and Jim and I will be doing what we’ve done in previous seasons. Me and Jim used to take the sessions, and Jon took some of the workload off me, which was good.

“The further up we’ve gone, we’ve needed additional numbers. Sami has come in and the three of us have worked pre-season so far. As we get more settled, Sami and Jim will take over and I’ll step back a bit.”

Di Paola also paid tribute to Meeney, who was in his second spell at the Hornets, for his hard work during the club's historic 2023-24 campaign.

He added: “We kind of thought something would happen anyway, but we really appreciate what he did for us last year. He was a big part of a very successful season. We wish him all the best.”