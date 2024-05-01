Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hornets are unbeaten against the Chats this season.

James Hammond’s 90th minute penalty earned Horsham a 2-2 home draw against Chatham in December.

The Hornets then ran out 3-1 winners at the Kent club in their final regular away game of the season on April 20.

Action from Horsham's win at Chatham in April. Picture by Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie

But Di Paola stressed that Horsham’s good record against Chatham won’t make ‘any difference’ when the two sides meet for their semi-final shootout at the Bauvill Stadium.

He said: “I don’t think form counts for anything. Last year, I thought Hornchurch were the best team in the league and they lost in the play-off final to Aveley, who we beat twice.

“I think it’s very much a case of getting it right on the night. You need your big players to turn up, you need your match winners to turn up, and you need everything to go your way, as well as some luck on the night.

“I don’t think it [past results] makes any difference. I really don’t.

“The team that comes in [to the play-offs] late - and we haven’t got one this year - usually has success in the play-offs. Maybe if someone like Billericay had snuck in, the euphoria would have kicked them along.

“We’ve been in and around the play-offs for most of the time, barring when we’ve had games in hand.

“They’ve got the home advantage. They’re very good at home, so it’s going to be a hard tie, but we kind of knew that it was always going to be the case.”

Chatham, who are chasing a third consecutive promotion, have enjoyed a fine debut season in the Isthmian Premier.

The Chats finished second to runaway champions Hornchurch - registering the second-highest goal tally in the league in the process - and lifted the Velocity Trophy for the first time in the club’s history.

Di Paola said: “They’re a really good side. They’ve been second all season. I don’t think there’s been many times where they haven’t been second.

“I think they’ve possibly got the biggest squad in the league in terms of depth. When we played them last time, we had no idea what eleven they would play as they’ve got about 18, 19 starters.

“They’re in a good place as a football club. All of those things are going to give us a tough test, but we’ve had tough tests all season. It’s not like this is any different.

“We’ve got to go out there and do our best and see where that takes us.”

Horsham will be without the suspended Lee Harding for the trip to Kent, but Di Paola confirmed defenders Bobby Price and Isaac Philpot will both be in contention.