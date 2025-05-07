Horsham FC boss Dominic Di Paola: Wing wizard Myles-Meekums deserved to sweep end-of-season awards
The 26-year-old won everything on offer for the campaign, scooping the Hornets’ Supporters’, Manager’s and Players’ Player of the Season gongs.
The former Worthing and Brighton & Hove Albion winger, who hit 15 goals in 52 appearances, achieved an incredible 51.5% of all first place fan votes.
Myles-Meekums - who netted match-winners against Dover Athletic, Bowers & Pitsea and Canvey Island - finished ahead of goalkeeper Lewis Carey and midfielder Charlie Hester-Cook in the fans’ poll.
Di Paola was full of praise for Horsham’s man of the season, although he admitted any of his players would have been worthy winners.
He said: “He does deserve them this year. He had such a tough season last year. It didn’t really happen for him until the last few weeks.
“We knew there was a player there last year, but he couldn’t get his game going.
“He had a great end to last season. In the last three or four weeks he was excellent for us, but he hit the ground running [this season] and played ever so well with Harvey [Sparks]. They work really well as a pair.
“They both compliment each other really well, and I think Harvey gets the best out of Meeks and Meeks gets the best out of Harvey - just like Lee [Harding] gets the best out of Ola [Ogunwamide].
“There could have been loads of winners. I honestly think the 18 we’ve got at the moment, I could give you so many examples of each of them contributing massively.
“For example, you had Joel Daly’s goal at Wingate, and Monts [Agyemang] had a spell as a holding midfielder and I don’t think we lost in about 12 games when he played. They are just two who were unfortunate not to be in the squad on Saturday [against Hashtag United].
“It’s a team effort. Everyone’s been amazing. Everyone’s had different spells where they’ve carried the team, so it’s a great group.”
Thoughts now turn to tomorrow [May 8] evening’s Sussex Senior Cup final against Littlehampton Town.
You can read Di Paola’s thoughts on the Amex showpiece tomorrow online at sussexworld.co.uk/sport, and in print in this week’s edition of the West Sussex County Times.
