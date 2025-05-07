Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reece Myles-Meekums deserved to sweep Horsham FC’s end-of-season awards, says manager Dominic Di Paola.

The 26-year-old won everything on offer for the campaign, scooping the Hornets’ Supporters’, Manager’s and Players’ Player of the Season gongs.

The former Worthing and Brighton & Hove Albion winger, who hit 15 goals in 52 appearances, achieved an incredible 51.5% of all first place fan votes.

Myles-Meekums - who netted match-winners against Dover Athletic, Bowers & Pitsea and Canvey Island - finished ahead of goalkeeper Lewis Carey and midfielder Charlie Hester-Cook in the fans’ poll.

Winner: Reece Myles-Meekums. Pictures by John Lines

Di Paola was full of praise for Horsham’s man of the season, although he admitted any of his players would have been worthy winners.

He said: “He does deserve them this year. He had such a tough season last year. It didn’t really happen for him until the last few weeks.

“We knew there was a player there last year, but he couldn’t get his game going.

“He had a great end to last season. In the last three or four weeks he was excellent for us, but he hit the ground running [this season] and played ever so well with Harvey [Sparks]. They work really well as a pair.

Horsham captain Jack Brivio presents Reece Myles-Meekums with the 2024-25 Players' Player of the Season award

“They both compliment each other really well, and I think Harvey gets the best out of Meeks and Meeks gets the best out of Harvey - just like Lee [Harding] gets the best out of Ola [Ogunwamide].

“There could have been loads of winners. I honestly think the 18 we’ve got at the moment, I could give you so many examples of each of them contributing massively.

“For example, you had Joel Daly’s goal at Wingate, and Monts [Agyemang] had a spell as a holding midfielder and I don’t think we lost in about 12 games when he played. They are just two who were unfortunate not to be in the squad on Saturday [against Hashtag United].

“It’s a team effort. Everyone’s been amazing. Everyone’s had different spells where they’ve carried the team, so it’s a great group.”

Thoughts now turn to tomorrow [May 8] evening’s Sussex Senior Cup final against Littlehampton Town.

You can read Di Paola’s thoughts on the Amex showpiece tomorrow online at sussexworld.co.uk/sport, and in print in this week’s edition of the West Sussex County Times.