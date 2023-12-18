Horsham FC came from behind to beat Folkestone Invicta 2-1 in the Isthmian Premier on Saturday in their final home fixture of 2023.

The Hornets were disappointing in the first half and trailed at half-time. Tom Derry headed Invicta in front on the half-hour mark but there was some debate as to whether the ball had crossed the line.

But a much-improved second half display saw Horsham take all three points. A delight chip from Daniel Ajakaiye saw the Hornets draw level on 55 minutes before Shamir Fenelon’s thunderous strike sealed the win for the hosts 18 minutes later.

Victory leaves Horsham sixth in the table – and just two points off the play-off places – going into tomorrow evening’s game at 15th-placed Potters Bar Town.

See some of John Lines’ pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked, and read Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola’s thoughts in the West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.

