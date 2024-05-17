Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horsham FC have published their pre-season itinerary ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Seven fixtures have been confirmed – with one opponent yet to be announced.

Three of the Hornets’ games will be played away from home, starting on Tuesday, July 9 at Haywards Heath Town.

Horsham will then host a ‘previous, memorable Emirates FA Cup opponent’ on Saturday, July 13. The identity of the team will be announced in due course.

The Horsham players celebrate after holding League One Barnsley in the FA Cup first round. Picture by Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootball

The Hornets visit Gosport Borough for the first time ever on Saturday, July 20 before entertaining near-neighbours Broadbridge Heath on Tuesday, July 23.

Horsham then welcome South Park Reigate to the Camping World Community Stadium on Saturday, July 27.

The Hornets could start the campaign with silverware when they take on Steyning Town in the Sussex Community Shield.

The meeting between the Sussex Senior Cup champions and the SCFL Premier title-winners will be played at Lancing’s Culver Road on Wednesday, July 31.

Horsham conclude their pre-season programme with a home match against Isthmian South East play-off finalists Three Bridges on Friday, August 2.

The full list of Hornets pre-season fixtures is as follows:

Tuesday, July 9 – Haywards Heath Town (A) – kick-off TBC

Saturday, July 13 – Opponents TBA (H) – k/o TBC

Saturday, July 20 – Gosport Borough (A) – k/o 3pm

Tuesday, July 23 – Broadbridge Heath (H) – k/o 7.45pm

Saturday, July 27 – South Park Reigate (H) – k/o 3pm

Wednesday, July 31 – Steyning (N – Sussex Community Shield @ Culver Road, Lancing) – k/o 7.30pm