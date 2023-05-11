Horsham FC’s Isthmian Premier season may have ended less than three weeks ago, but preparations are already underway for the 2023-24 campaign.

The Hornets have announced seven pre-season fixtures ahead of the new season.

And Horsham supporters will be delighted to hear that all but one of their warm-up matches will take place at the Camping World Community Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hornets entertain Metropolitan Police – the former club of last season’s top goalscorer Jack Mazzone – in their first friendly of the summer on Friday, July 14 (7.45pm).

Jack Mazzone | Pic: John Lines

Horsham welcome Erith & Belvedere four days later on Tuesday, July 18 (7.45pm) before hosting a yet-to-be-announced opponent on Saturday, July 22 (3pm).

Dominic Di Paola’s charges visit old friends Dorking Wanderers in their only away friendly on Tuesday, July 25 (7.45pm).

The Hornets round out their pre-season itinerary with three back-to-back home games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham host Worthing – who reached the National League South play-offs in their debut season at step two – on Saturday, July 29 (3pm).

The Hornets then entertain Gosport Borough – in what is believed to be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs – on Tuesday, August 1 (7.45pm).