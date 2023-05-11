Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Horsham FC confirm pre-season friendly itinerary ahead of 2023-24 campaign

Horsham FC’s Isthmian Premier season may have ended less than three weeks ago, but preparations are already underway for the 2023-24 campaign.

By Matt Pole
Published 11th May 2023, 10:23 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 10:37 BST

The Hornets have announced seven pre-season fixtures ahead of the new season.

And Horsham supporters will be delighted to hear that all but one of their warm-up matches will take place at the Camping World Community Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Hornets entertain Metropolitan Police – the former club of last season’s top goalscorer Jack Mazzone – in their first friendly of the summer on Friday, July 14 (7.45pm).

Most Popular
Jack Mazzone | Pic: John LinesJack Mazzone | Pic: John Lines
Jack Mazzone | Pic: John Lines

Horsham welcome Erith & Belvedere four days later on Tuesday, July 18 (7.45pm) before hosting a yet-to-be-announced opponent on Saturday, July 22 (3pm).

Dominic Di Paola’s charges visit old friends Dorking Wanderers in their only away friendly on Tuesday, July 25 (7.45pm).

The Hornets round out their pre-season itinerary with three back-to-back home games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Horsham host Worthing – who reached the National League South play-offs in their debut season at step two – on Saturday, July 29 (3pm).

The Hornets then entertain Gosport Borough – in what is believed to be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs – on Tuesday, August 1 (7.45pm).

Horsham conclude their pre-season against Brightlingsea Regent – who were relegated from the Isthmian Premier last season – on Saturday, August 5 (3pm).

Related topics:HornetsHorsham FCBelvedere