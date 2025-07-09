Horsham FC have learned their 2025-26 fixtures ahead of their debut campaign in the National League South.

The Hornets will begin their first-ever season in Step 2 at Chelmsford City on Saturday, August 9.

Horsham’s first home game of the season is a mouthwatering one. The Hornets entertain West Sussex rivals Worthing on Saturday, August 16, with the return fixture taking place on Saturday, January 17.

Horsham host former Football League outfit Torquay United on Saturday, August 23 before welcoming Eastbourne Borough for another Sussex derby on Tuesday, September 2.

Their clash at Priory Lane will take place on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

This Christmas and New Year period sees the Hornets visit old friends Dorking Wanderers on Boxing Day before a home game against Farnborough on Tuesday, December 30.

Horsham’s first game of 2026 sees them entertain Maidenhead United on January 3.

Easter sees the Hornets travel to Dorking on Good Friday (April 3, 2026), with a trip to Farnborough following on Easter Monday (April 6, 2026).

Action from Horsham's pre-season clash with Chichester City. You can view a gallery from the game, courtesy of John Lines, online at sussexworld.co.uk/sport

Horsham visit Salisbury for their final away day on Saturday, April 18, 2026, before ending the league campaign at home to Chippenham Town a week later.

The National League South play-off final will be played on the weekend of May 9.

Meanwhile, the FA say National League South clubs enter the FA Cup on September 13. In the FA Trophy, they enter on November 15.