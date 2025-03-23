Jack Strange’s fourth minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides on Saturday as the Hornets ran out 1-0 winners in front of a bumper crowd at the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium.

The margin of victory could have been greater, but Horsham’s lack of killer instinct in front of goal gave fourth-from-bottom Hendon – who have not managed an away league win all season – belief they could snatch something from the game.

The Hornets are now four points off new league leaders Dartford. The Darts leapfrogged Billericay Town into first after they won 2-0 at second-from-bottom Bognor Regis Town, and Ricay suffered a surprise 3-1 home defeat to Wingate & Finchley.

Horsham are also now four points clear of place-below Cray Valley Paper Mills after they were beaten 4-1 at Lewes.

The Hornets travel to 15th-placed Cheshunt this Saturday.

See some of John Lines’ pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked, and read Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola’s thoughts in the West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.

Horsham FC edged past Hendon to strengthen their grip on third in the Isthmian Premier

