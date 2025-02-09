Isaac Philpot fired the Hornets in front on 14 minutes before James Hammond doubled the visitor’s advantage from the penalty spot 10 minutes later.

Imran Kayani reduced the deficit in the second half but Dominic Di Paola’s side held out to claim an 11th win in 12 games.

Victory moves the Hornets to within a point of leaders Dartford, albeit having played a game more, going into this Saturday’s home clash with mid-table Chatham Town.

See some of John Lines’ pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked, and read Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola’s thoughts in the West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.

1 . Horsham FC edge past Sussex rivals Whitehawk to move up to third in the Isthmian Premier - the match in 79 pictures Horsham FC moved up to third in the Isthmian Premier after edging out Sussex rivals Whitehawk 2-1 away from home on Saturday Photo: John Lines

