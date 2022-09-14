The application included plans for additional covered stands, a press box, new turnstiles and a scoreboard, as well as moving the existing small stands to the community pitch.

For the first time, parents and guardians of the Hornets’ youth teams will be able to watch games while protected from the elements.

Horsham FC would like to put on record their sincere thanks to all who helped the clubs achieve this, especially all of the Hornets supporters who submitted supporting statements to HDC Planning. Horsham FC are sure that the scale of support really helped the club to achieve this success.

Horsham FC have announced that their recent planning application to Horsham District Council has been approved. Picture by Steve Robards

Club treasurer, Mark Butler, under whose name the application was submitted, told the Horsham website: “The changes we will now be able to implement will make a huge difference to the match day experience and at last we can build facilities at the CWCS [Camping World Community Stadium] that our fans deserve.

“I would also like to thank our planning consultants, Daniel Frisby and Peter Rainier from DMH Stallard, who guided us to a successful conclusion.

“However, now the hard work begins to turn the plans into reality. We are already in touch with the various contractors who will be part of the construction. There will be lots to do, especially for our volunteers under the careful guidance of Pete Tanner.