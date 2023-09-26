Horsham FC shared the Isthmian Premier spoils with Billericay Town after an entertaining stalemate in front of a bumper Camping World Community Stadium crowd on Saturday.

James Hammond came closest to breaking the deadlock for the hosts when his speculative effort from the halfway line rattled the woodwork.

The draw leaves the Hornets sixth in the table after seven games. Horsham are just a point adrift of place-above Enfield Town, and four behind second-placed Carshalton Athletic.

The Hornets turn their attentions to FA Cup matters this Saturday in a home third qualifying tie against Hanworth Villa.

The Hornets turn their attentions to FA Cup matters this Saturday in a home third qualifying tie against Hanworth Villa.

