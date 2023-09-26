BREAKING
Horsham FC held by Billericay Town in entertaining stalemate - the match in 34 pictures

Horsham FC shared the Isthmian Premier spoils with Billericay Town after an entertaining stalemate in front of a bumper Camping World Community Stadium crowd on Saturday.
By Matt Pole
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST

James Hammond came closest to breaking the deadlock for the hosts when his speculative effort from the halfway line rattled the woodwork.

The draw leaves the Hornets sixth in the table after seven games. Horsham are just a point adrift of place-above Enfield Town, and four behind second-placed Carshalton Athletic.

The Hornets turn their attentions to FA Cup matters this Saturday in a home third qualifying tie against Hanworth Villa.

See some of John Lines’ pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked, and read boss Dominic Di Paola’s thoughts in the West Sussex County Times, out on Thursday.

Action from Horsham's entertaining Isthmian Premier stalemate with Billericay Town

Action from Horsham's entertaining Isthmian Premier stalemate with Billericay Town Photo: John Lines

Action from Horsham's entertaining Isthmian Premier stalemate with Billericay Town Photo: John Lines

Action from Horsham's entertaining Isthmian Premier stalemate with Billericay Town Photo: John Lines

Action from Horsham's entertaining Isthmian Premier stalemate with Billericay Town Photo: John Lines

