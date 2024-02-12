After a goalless first half, Charlie Hester-Cook netted on 59 minutes to give the Hornets the lead.

But the home crowd of 1,175 were silenced when Alkeo Bani’s bolt from the blue drew the fourth-placed visitors level on 76 minutes.

The result leaves the 10th-placed Hornets five points adrift of the play-off places going into tomorrow evening’s home encounter with second-from-bottom Haringey Borough.

See some of John Lines pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked, and read Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola’s thoughts in the West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.

