Horsham FC hurt by injury woe after positive week in league and cup

Dominic Di Paola hailed a ‘battling’ Horsham FC performance at National League South leaders Hornchurch on Saturday.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It came before a makeshift Hornets side beat Whitehawk on penalties in midweek to advance in the Sussex Senior Cup.

The Hornets held the top-of-the-table Urchins to a 1-1 draw in East London. After a goalless first half, Ángelo Balanta fired the hosts in front before a Harry Gibbs own goal restored parity for Horsham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draw leaves the Hornets 16th, four points off the play-offs and five clear of the drop.

Montel Agyemang dislocated his shoulder at Whitehawk. Picture by Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Di Paola said: “I thought we were good for half-an-hour, lost our way for 15 minutes, came out for the second half and lost our way for 15 minutes, and were then good again for half-an-hour.

“Given our limited options player-wise at the moment, to go and play one of the big boys and get a result was really, really good. It was a good battling performance.

“You always want more, and I’m always desperate to get more, but I think it was a fair result. It would have been a bit of a smash-and-grab like the first game of the season [at Chelmsford] if we hadn’t won that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A much-changed Hornets side then secured passage to the third round of the Senior Cup with a 6-5 shootout win at Whitehawk on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Lewis Carey was Horsham's hero at Whitehawk in the Sussex Senior Cup. Picture by John Lines

James Roberts fired Senior Cup holders Horsham into a 50th minute lead, but Charlie Lambert hit back for the Hawks seven minutes later.

With nothing to separate the sides after 90 minutes, the game went to penalties and, after ten perfect spot-kicks, Horsham goalkeeper Lewis Carey denied Whitehawk’s Imran Kayani before stepping up to slot home the winning kick.

Di Paola said: “I haven’t put a side that makeshift out in a long, long time. We had players playing out of position, three different right-backs over the course of the game, but the boys gave absolutely everything to the cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought we were really good for it, apart from a chance in the first half, typically, from ex-player Joel [Daly].

James Roberts was on the scoresheet at Whitehawk. Picture by John Lines

“We were so dominant for 90 minutes. We just couldn’t find the key to unlock it.

“When we scored the goal I was thinking, this is the scrappy 1-0 that we’ve been waiting for all season – but we gave them a goal and let them back in it.

“We were very comfortable over the course of the game. I don’t think Lew has had a save to make in 90 minutes, apart from one that just trickled past the post from Joel Daly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were some good performances there – Robbo [Roberts] was good up top, Leone [Gravata] looked back to his best, Ola [Ogunwamide] has not had a start since August but helped himself to an assist, and Freddie [Hammond] did a nice couple of bits when he came on.

“There were lots of positives, but it was completely destroyed by Monts’ injury. It was a real shame.”

The first half at the McLaren Enclosed Ground was marred by a serious injury to Hornets midfielder Montel Agyemang. The 28-year-old required lengthy treatment on the pitch, before being taken to hospital with a dislocated shoulder.

Di Paola said: “He had a dislocated shoulder but they put it back in at the hospital. It had come out so you’re looking at maybe Christmastime before he’s back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel so sorry for him. He had a really bad injury before he came to us, but he’s done so well. He’s a fantastic lad.

“Hopefully he can get back on the pitch as soon as possible. He’s a top, top lad, Monts. He’s a really lovely lad. It’s just more bad luck for him.

“It was very innocuous as well. It was just a coming together in the middle of the pitch. There was nothing to it really.

“I’m absolutely gutted for him, I really am. He’s become a key part of our squad and he’s had a really good period with us. He’s desperate to play at step two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m hoping he will be back soon – but you’ve got to be really careful as it can pop out again and again and again if it doesn’t heal properly.”

Horsham visit eighth-placed Dover Athletic in the National League South this Saturday.

You can read a full preview to the Hornets’ trip to Kent tomorrow on sussexworld.co.uk/sport.