The Hornets found themselves 4-0 down inside half-an-hour. Michael Chambers, Chris Dickson (2) and Bradley Stevenson (penalty) gave the Blues an almost unassailable lead.

But Lucas Rodrigues rifled home just before the half-time break to give Horsham a glimmer of hope.

And the Hornets’ hopes were ignited when Lee Harding’s quickfire double saw Billericay’s advantage reduced to one with less than ten minutes of the second half played.

Blues goalscorer Stevenson was given his marching orders with 25 minutes left to play, but the hosts made sure of the points.

Alfie Cerruli’s excellent 74th minute free kick sealed the win for Billericay, and extended Horsham’s winless run on the road to nine games in all competitions.

See some pictures by the club's photographer John Lines on this page and the ones linked.

