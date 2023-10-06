Horsham FC manager Dominic Di Paola is looking forward to pitting his wits against old friend Marc White and Dorking Wanderers in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hornets and Wanderers, who play in the National League, will do battle at the Camping World Community Stadium on Saturday, October 14 for a coveted place in the first round proper.

The two sides enjoy a friendly rivalry with each other. Both teams have met on a number of occasions in pre-season, and a host of Hornets players past and present – including Sam Howes, Charlie Hester-Cook and Sami El-Abd – have previously played for Dorking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Di Paola was looking forward to taking on White, who he has known for a number of years, but admitted it will be a ‘tough task’ for Horsham to reach the next round.

Skipper Jack Brivio wheels away in celebration after putting Horsham 3-1 up against Hanworth Villa. Picture by John Lines

He said: “We know each other well. We’ve come up through the leagues together. I’ve been managing against Marc since the West Sussex Prem. When we were down at that level, that’s where I first met him, so we’ve known each other a long time.

“We talk a lot. We talk about players, we talk a lot about teams, so we know a lot about each other.

“It’s going to be a good one. It’s a nice local derby. I think it’ll sell-out in about an hour, I would guess. I can’t imagine the tickets will stay on sale for long, so it’ll be a full house at Horsham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll be coming up against a very good side in really good form. He [White] has pushed them on a bit this year. He’s changed some of the players and rolled them into a National League side, so I think it’ll be a tough ask.

“I think the supporters will be excited. From our side, it’ll be a good test for us.”

Di Paola also admitted it will be a boon for Horsham to take on Dorking at home.

He added: “You always want to be at home in these things. You can never turn down a home game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll give it our best shot. I know they’ve got a burning desire as a football club to get to the first round as they’ve never achieved it before.