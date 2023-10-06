Horsham FC manager Di Paola: Dorking Wanderers FA Cup tie one to relish for club and supporters
The Hornets and Wanderers, who play in the National League, will do battle at the Camping World Community Stadium on Saturday, October 14 for a coveted place in the first round proper.
The two sides enjoy a friendly rivalry with each other. Both teams have met on a number of occasions in pre-season, and a host of Hornets players past and present – including Sam Howes, Charlie Hester-Cook and Sami El-Abd – have previously played for Dorking.
Di Paola was looking forward to taking on White, who he has known for a number of years, but admitted it will be a ‘tough task’ for Horsham to reach the next round.
He said: “We know each other well. We’ve come up through the leagues together. I’ve been managing against Marc since the West Sussex Prem. When we were down at that level, that’s where I first met him, so we’ve known each other a long time.
“We talk a lot. We talk about players, we talk a lot about teams, so we know a lot about each other.
“It’s going to be a good one. It’s a nice local derby. I think it’ll sell-out in about an hour, I would guess. I can’t imagine the tickets will stay on sale for long, so it’ll be a full house at Horsham.
“We’ll be coming up against a very good side in really good form. He [White] has pushed them on a bit this year. He’s changed some of the players and rolled them into a National League side, so I think it’ll be a tough ask.
“I think the supporters will be excited. From our side, it’ll be a good test for us.”
Di Paola also admitted it will be a boon for Horsham to take on Dorking at home.
He added: “You always want to be at home in these things. You can never turn down a home game.
“We’ll give it our best shot. I know they’ve got a burning desire as a football club to get to the first round as they’ve never achieved it before.
“Sometimes you play teams and they can take you lightly because of who they are and their status, but this is one that is going to be obvious in terms of our rivalry.”