Horsham FC manager Di Paola: Hornets' late heroics are just not good for the heart!

Horsham FC’s late heroics in Saturday’s dramatic win over Wingate & Finchley shows the players are committed to the cause.

​That’s the view of manager Dominic Di Paola after the Hornets struck twice in stoppage time – after a magnificent late penalty save from Taylor Seymour – to beat the Blues 2-0 at home in the Isthmian Premier.

Wingate were awarded a penalty with a minute of normal time remaining but Seymour brilliantly denied Wilfred Ompreon.

Less than a minute later, Shamir Fenelon fired home to give Horsham a late lead, before Tom Richards doubled the Hornets’ advantage from the spot.

Tom Richards celebrates slotting home a late penalty in Horsham's dramatic 2-0 home win over Wingate & Finchley. Pictures by John Lines

Di Paola said: “They [Wingate] are a much improved side. I think we’re the only team to have beaten them in about six games.

“We knew it would be tough. They set up so defensively, and to break them down was very, very difficult.

“It was one of those games where you’re praying for an early goal to open the game up, or a bit of magic from one of your players.

“It was good that the two subs, Eddie [Dsane] and Sham, came on and combined for the goal and got us the win.

Horsham goalkeeper brilliantly denies Wingate & Finchley's William Ompreon from the spot

“I’m really pleased for Sham. He’s a great lad for us, and would have wanted more goals this year.

"For him to get us a winner is spot on. I was pleased.

"But neither of the penalties were penalties. It was scandalous. How he [the referee] has given either of them I’ll never know.

"The penalty for them, which Taylor saved, could have cost us the game. Our one was never a penalty either. Our player’s driven into the box, lost his footing and fallen down. Neither team appealed for the penalties.”

Taylor Seymour celebrates his spot-kick success

The Hornets have scored inside the last ten minutes to either win or draw three of their past four games.

Di Paola was delighted with that never-say-die attitude, but joked the club’s penchant for late drama was becoming a detriment to his health.

He added: “It’s good we can carry on for 90 minutes, because you never know what you’re going to get out of a game.

“We’re in good form, the boys are doing well. They’re all in it together and committed to the cause.

Shamir Fenelon (right) is congratulated by Charlie Hester-Cook after putting Horsham 1-0 up in second half stoppage time

“I’ll take the goals any time, but late ones are just not good for the heart! You’re just happy to get the three points.”

The Hornets, now 11th, will be without the suspended Daniel Ajakaiye and Lee Harding for Saturday’s game at leaders Bishop’s Stortford, while Jack Mazzone and Lucas Rodrigues are both doubts.