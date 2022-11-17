Horsham’s defending in the opening half-hour of their 5-3 league defeat at ten-man Billericay on Saturday was ‘appalling’ and a ‘complete mess’, according to Dominic Di Paola.

The Hornets found themselves 4-0 down inside 30 minutes, before Lucas Rodrigues reduced the arrears before half-time.

Horsham’s hopes of a comeback were ignited in the second half thanks to Lee Harding’s quickfire double and a Billericay red card. But the Blues struck with 15 minutes to go to make sure of the points.

Di Paola said: “In the first half-an-hour we were defensively appalling. It really was an awful half-an-hour.

“It was a very odd game because we played some nice football, but defensively we were in absolute shambles. Going four behind, we were a complete mess.

“We had a really good reaction in the last ten minutes of the first half, going into the second half, coming back to 4-3. We looked like we were going to get a point, and credit to the boys for reacting.

“But we gave away a stupid free kick that they scored from when the pressure was on them.”

The Hornets have now conceded 15 goals in their last six games in all competitions, and Di Paola admitted that something needed to be done to fix their defensive issues.

He said: “We’re fully aware we’ve conceded far too many goals this year, and it’s going to get to the point where we have to potentially look at bringing one or two in.

“That’s not what our teams have been built on over the years. Defensively we’ve been good, and it’s something we have to address. Our defenders have not done it this year.”

Horsham bounced back from Saturday’s Isthmian Premier loss with a 3-0 win at Steyning in the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

First half goals from Shamir Fenelon, Jack Brivio and Jack Mazzone settled the contest.

Di Paola said: “We had nine-and-a-half fit players, so we had to cobble a side together. I was dreading the game. If you don’t have many players, it doesn’t matter who you’re against, it’s an issue.

“Being 3-0 up at half-time, the second half was a non-event. It wasn’t a classic, but we got through it.”