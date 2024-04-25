Chevron McLean’s fortuitous ninth minute strike all-but secured the Ambers’ Isthmian Premier survival.
A frustrating evening for the Hornets was compounded by the late sending off of Lee Harding.
Horsham will secure a top-five finish if they avoid defeat at home to already-relegated Concord Rangers this Saturday.
See some of John Lines’ pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked. You can read Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola’s thoughts in the West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.
