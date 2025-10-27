After a goalless first half, which saw Hornets keeper Lewis Carey make several fine saves to keep the visitors at bay, Charlie Hester-Cook’s wonderful curling effort midway through the second half secured Horsham’s third consecutive league win.

The victory moved the Hornets up to seventh, just three points off AFC Totton and Hemel Hempstead Town, in third and fourth respectively, albeit having played a game more.

Horsham will hope to continue their fantastic winning run at 18th-placed Bath City this Saturday.

See some of John Lines’ pictures from Horsham’s victory over Enfield on this page and the ones linked – and you can read all the latest from the Hornets in the West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.

1 . Horsham FC move into play-off places with narrow home win over Enfield - the match in pictures Horsham FC moved into the National League South play-off places with a narrow 1-0 home victory over Enfield Town. Photo: John Lines

