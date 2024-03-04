The Hornets lead at half-time courtesy of Shamir Fenelon’s fifth minute Howitzer, before Charlie Hester-Cook hammered home to double the advantage on 66 minutes.

Vinnie Bowman reduced the arrears for Margate on 73 minutes, but home hopes were soon dashed when substitute Sam Blackman was given his marching orders with nine minutes to go.

Daniel Ajakaiye then added Horsham’s third on 83 minutes to put the game to bed, and move the Hornets up to fifth in the table.

Horsham could go third with a victory in tomorrow evening’s home clash with bottom-of-the-table Kingstonian.

See some of John Lines pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked, and read Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola’s thoughts in the West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.

