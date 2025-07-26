After a goalless first half, substitute Barker netted what proved to be the winner on 47 minutes.

The 26-year-old tapped home from close-range after Bears goalkeeper Leo Anderson mishandled Horsham defender Jack Strange's header.

The Hornets travel to Lancing’s Culver Road on Wednesday night to take on Hassocks in the Sussex Community Shield (7.30pm).

Horsham can lift more silverware this coming Saturday in their final game of pre-season. They host Billericay Town in the Isthmian League Charity Shield.

Broadbridge Heath, meanwhile, are back in competitive action on Saturday. The Bears entertain Combined Counties League Premier Division South outfit Cobham in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup.

See some of John Lines’ pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked.

You can read all the latest from Horsham FC and Broadbridge Heath in the West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.

1 . Horsham FC overcome near-neighbours Broadbridge Heath in 'Battle of the Bypass' - the match in pictures Danny Barker’s second half goal helped Horsham FC overcome near-neighbours Broadbridge Heath 1-0 in the ‘Battle of the Bypass’. Photo: John Lines

2 . Horsham FC overcome near-neighbours Broadbridge Heath in 'Battle of the Bypass' - the match in pictures Danny Barker’s second half goal helped Horsham FC overcome near-neighbours Broadbridge Heath 1-0 in the ‘Battle of the Bypass’. Photo: John Lines

3 . Horsham FC overcome near-neighbours Broadbridge Heath in 'Battle of the Bypass' - the match in pictures Danny Barker’s second half goal helped Horsham FC overcome near-neighbours Broadbridge Heath 1-0 in the ‘Battle of the Bypass’. Photo: John Lines