Horsham FC part company with unsung hero of double-winning season

Unsung hero Joel Daly is leaving Horsham FC.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The versatile midfielder, signed from Whitehawk ahead of a record-breaking campaign that saw the Hornets win the first league and Sussex Senior Cup double in their 144-year history, made a total of 43 appearances in all competitions, 19 of them starts, scoring twice.

Boss Dominic Di Paola was quick to praise the contribution of a player whose adaptability saw him play in a number of positions, including going in goal for the final ten minutes in the second round of the Senior Cup at Chichester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unsung heroes win you things”, Dom told the Hornets website. “Joel has played a huge part in our success this year and he deserves to be playing. He’s probably the player who’s the most hard done by in the squad, because he’s done absolutely nothing wrong and his attitude has been first-class.

Joel Daly's Hornets spell is over | Picture via Horsham FC

“Without people like Joel, you win nothing. I said early in the season when he came on against Potters Bar and played left-back after Harvey Sparks got injured that his versatility was going to be a huge help, and that’s exactly how it turned out.

"He played in five or six positions, and that’s not even counting going in goal! There were games this year where he was exceptional, like Whitehawk home and away, Dulwich at home, Potters Bar away, Wingate & Finchley away – which we wouldn’t have won without him – and some of the cup ties.

“I’ve said all season that the strength of this squad has been in its togetherness, in the way everyone buys into the group. Joel absolutely epitomises that. He’s such an unassuming lad but he’s so wholehearted and gives his all for the team every time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s too good not to be starting, so he leaves with our best wishes and he will always be welcome back at Horsham.”

He also leaves with Isthmian League Premier Division and Sussex Senior Cup winners’ medals in his pocket, and there are not many footballers who will be able to say that at the end of their careers.