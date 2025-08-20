Horsham FC pick up first National League South point with draw at Chesham - the match in 54 pictures

By Matt Pole
Published 20th Aug 2025, 13:35 BST
Horsham FC picked up their first point of the 2025-26 National League South season with a goalless draw at Chesham United.

The Hornets created chances, and both sides saw penalty shouts turned down, but the deadlock could not be broken at the Meadow.

Horsham host third-placed Torquay United on Saturday and go to Maidenhead United on bank holiday Monday.

See pictures by John Lines from Horsham’s trip to Buckinghamshire on this page and the ones linked, and get the latest from the Hornets camp online at sussexworld.co.uk/sport and in the West Sussex County Times every Thursday.

1. Horsham FC pick up first National League South point with draw at Chesham - the match in pictures

Horsham FC picked up their first point of the 2025-26 National League South season with a goalless draw at Chesham United. Photo: John Lines

2. Horsham FC pick up first National League South point with draw at Chesham - the match in pictures

Horsham FC picked up their first point of the 2025-26 National League South season with a goalless draw at Chesham United. Photo: John Lines

3. Horsham FC pick up first National League South point with draw at Chesham - the match in pictures

Horsham FC picked up their first point of the 2025-26 National League South season with a goalless draw at Chesham United. Photo: John Lines

4. Horsham FC pick up first National League South point with draw at Chesham - the match in pictures

Horsham FC picked up their first point of the 2025-26 National League South season with a goalless draw at Chesham United. Photo: John Lines

Related topics:Horsham FCCheshamNational League SouthHornetsTorquay UnitedBuckinghamshire
