Horsham FC ‘played the perfect game’ in their 1-1 draw with Isthmian Premier leaders Hornchurch on Saturday, according to manager Dominic Di Paola.

The Hornets went behind to Liam Nash’s superb first half free-kick against the Urchins but Harvey Sparks’ sublime 35-yard strike saw Horsham level early in the second half.

Skipper Jack Brivio was shown a second yellow with eight minutes left, but the Hornets held on for a well-earned point.

Di Paola said: “If it wasn’t for results over Christmas, which has affected our league standing, I’d say it [the result at Hornchurch] was perfect. It was exactly what you’d take.

Harvey Sparks (right) celebrates his stunning equaliser in Horsham's draw at Isthmian Premier leaders Hornchurch. Picture by John Lines

“I thought a draw was a fair result. I thought they were the better team in the first half and we were the better team in the second.

“When Brivio got his second booking they threw the sink at us. I thought there was only going to be one winner after Harv scored.

“We played the perfect game on that pitch. It’s a tough place to go. They’re a great side and you can see why they’re going to romp the league.

“But the boys stood up to the challenge really well. It was a pleasing performance.”

Horsham, 12th in the table, host third-placed Enfield in the league on Tuesday.