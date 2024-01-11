Horsham FC 'played the perfect game’ against league leaders Hornchurch, says boss Dominic Di Paola after draw
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Hornets went behind to Liam Nash’s superb first half free-kick against the Urchins but Harvey Sparks’ sublime 35-yard strike saw Horsham level early in the second half.
Skipper Jack Brivio was shown a second yellow with eight minutes left, but the Hornets held on for a well-earned point.
Di Paola said: “If it wasn’t for results over Christmas, which has affected our league standing, I’d say it [the result at Hornchurch] was perfect. It was exactly what you’d take.
“I thought a draw was a fair result. I thought they were the better team in the first half and we were the better team in the second.
“When Brivio got his second booking they threw the sink at us. I thought there was only going to be one winner after Harv scored.
“We played the perfect game on that pitch. It’s a tough place to go. They’re a great side and you can see why they’re going to romp the league.
“But the boys stood up to the challenge really well. It was a pleasing performance.”
Horsham, 12th in the table, host third-placed Enfield in the league on Tuesday.
You can read Di Paola’s thoughts on this weekend’s historic FA Trophy clash with Peterborough Sports, and the Hornets’ superb Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final win at Eastbourne United, online tomorrow at sussexworld.co.uk/sport.