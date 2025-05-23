Horsham FC preparing to make ‘big, big jump’ to National League South after sensational title win
Horsham, who will be competing at the highest level in the club’s 144-year history next season, now know who they will be facing at step two following Boreham Wood’s National League South play-off final win over Maidstone United last Sunday (May 18).
The Hornets can look forward to doing battle with former Football League clubs Torquay United and Dagenham & Redbridge, as well as near-neighbours Eastbourne Borough, Dorking Wanderers and Worthing.
Meanwhile, clashes against Chippenham Town and Maidenhead United will evoke memories of the Hornets’ famous FA Cup run in 2007-08.
You can view the 2025-26 National League South line-up in full here.
Di Paola admitted Horsham might find it tough going at step two, but backed his players to give it their best.
He said: “This is going to be a huge jump for the football club. Step three came at a good time with the new ground, but this is a big, big jump.
“If you look at the clubs that have come out of our league over the last five, six years, without big investment, they’ve gone back down or really struggled. I don’t think there’s been too many that have held their own.
“Dorking and Worthing have got a different set of finances really, then you’ve got Hornchurch who, again, have money. The ones who are similar to us, the Enfields, the Aveleys, the Cheshunts, the Bishop’s Stortfords, they found it tough going.
“But we’ll give it our best, and hopefully the boys will give it a go. I’d like to see these boys test themselves, because on our day we’re a very good side. It’d be nice to go again.”
Di Paola also admitted promotion had given him plenty to think about, both on and off the pitch – with even scheduling pre-season friendlies bringing its own set of challenges.
He added: “I have been giving it a lot of thought over the last few days. We’ve now got to, as a club, work out what we want to do.
“This isn’t a football club where we’ve got lots of money, or a strategy for this kind of stuff. Every time it happens [promotion] there’s no planning in place for it.
“What I’ve got to do now is work out whether we can keep the group together, which I really hope we can. Then we’ve got to try and navigate a plan for pre-season and a campaign at a level that I watch a lot of.
“Everyone takes the mickey out of me, but I watch a load of Dorking games because Marc [White, Wanderers manager] is my mate. We’ve also prepared for Worthing, Maidstone and Torquay this season, so I’ve probably watched 45, 50 games maybe.
“We now need to work out what we need to do to sustain ourselves at that level. There’s a lot to think about.
“There’s just silly things like, normally I’d speak to a load of local clubs for pre-season friendlies but I’ve got to be really careful now about who we play because we’ll be tested in a different way.
“There’s a lot to think about, but there always is. I remember coming up into step three, and all of a sudden it’s the unknown. Hopefully we can adjust and work out what’s needed at that level and build it out together.”
Meanwhile, Horsham’s first pre-season friendly ahead of the 2025-26 campaign has been announced.
Billericay Town, who ran the Hornets so close in the battle for the Isthmian Premier title, have confirmed they will be making the trip to the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium on Saturday, August 2.
