First half goals from Jack Mazzone and skipper Jack Brivio secured a top-five finish for the Hornets.

Horsham will visit second-placed Chatham Town in the play-off semi-final on Wednesday [May 1] evening.

The winner will play Enfield Town or Wingate & Finchley in the final on Monday, May 6.

See some of Natalie Mayhew’s pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked. You can read Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola’s thoughts in the West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.

1 . Horsham FC seal place in Isthmian Premier play-offs with consummate win over Concord – the match in pictures Action from Horsham v Concord Photo: Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie

