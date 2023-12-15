Horsham FC show 'great character' in thrilling Chatham Town draw - but Di Paola admits frustrations
The visitors led at half-time through Reece Butler, but James Hammond’s stunning long-range free kick brought the Hornets level with 20 minutes to go.
Simon Cooper headed home what looked like a stoppage time winner for Chatham, before the Chats’ Alex Brefo was shown a second yellow for handling in the area.
Hammond stepped up to rifle home a 97th minute penalty to see the hosts claim a point.
Horsham sit seventh in the Isthmian Premier, seven points adrift of third-placed Enfield who have played three games more.
Di Paola said: “I was frustrated. The two goals we gave away were really poor. It’s something we’ve been priding ourselves on as we’ve been quite good defensively.
“Before the game, you’d take a point all day long, but as the game developed we thought we should have won.
“With the sucker punch of the second goal, you think you’ve blown it completely but we showed great character to get back in the game.
“James Hammond was brilliant. That was probably his best game in a Horsham shirt. Not just with his goals, I thought he was excellent.
“We’re having a good season. I’m not being overly critical.”
The Hornets host Folkestone this Saturday then go to Potters Bar on Tuesday evening.