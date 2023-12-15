Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola admitted he had mixed feelings about their dramatic 2-2 home draw with second-placed Chatham Town on Tuesday evening.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The visitors led at half-time through Reece Butler, but James Hammond’s stunning long-range free kick brought the Hornets level with 20 minutes to go.

Simon Cooper headed home what looked like a stoppage time winner for Chatham, before the Chats’ Alex Brefo was shown a second yellow for handling in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hammond stepped up to rifle home a 97th minute penalty to see the hosts claim a point.

James Hammond was at the double for Horsham in Tuesday's draw with Chatham Town. Picture by John Limes

Horsham sit seventh in the Isthmian Premier, seven points adrift of third-placed Enfield who have played three games more.

Di Paola said: “I was frustrated. The two goals we gave away were really poor. It’s something we’ve been priding ourselves on as we’ve been quite good defensively.

“Before the game, you’d take a point all day long, but as the game developed we thought we should have won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the sucker punch of the second goal, you think you’ve blown it completely but we showed great character to get back in the game.

“James Hammond was brilliant. That was probably his best game in a Horsham shirt. Not just with his goals, I thought he was excellent.

“We’re having a good season. I’m not being overly critical.”