Horsham FC sign ex-Brighton midfielder on dual-registration basis from Worthing FC

Horsham FC have announced the signing of Reece Meekums on a dual-registration basis from Worthing FC.
By Matt Pole
Published 28th Sep 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 14:13 BST
The 24-year-old attacking midfielder started his career with Brighton & Hove Albion, playing for the Seagulls’ under-18s and under-23s alongside current Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez.

Whilst at the Amex, he spent time on loan at Worthing during the 2017/18 campaign before joining Bromley following his release by the Premier League club at the end of that season.

However, after making just 10 appearances for the National League side, and having further loan spells at Worthing, Eastbourne Borough and Bognor Regis Town, he made the permanent switch to Woodside Road in 2019.

Horsham FC have announced the signing of Reece Meekums on a dual-registration basis from Worthing FC. Picture by Mike Gunn/Worthing FCHorsham FC have announced the signing of Reece Meekums on a dual-registration basis from Worthing FC. Picture by Mike Gunn/Worthing FC
Since joining the Reds, Meekums has picked up a Sussex Senior Cup winners medal to add to the one won with the Albion in 2018, and an Isthmian Premier winners medal in 2022.

The midfielder has scored 40 goals for Adam Hinshelwood’s side in 202 appearances and, despite finding first team opportunities limited this season, has still netted twice in seven substitute appearances.

He is eligible to play in Saturday’s FA Cup third qualifying round tie against Hanworth Villa, having been an unused substitute for Worthing’s victory over Eastbourne Borough in the last round.

