NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage

Horsham FC slip to first defeat of pre-season at home to West Sussex neighbours Worthing FC – the match in 27 pictures

Horsham FC slipped to their first defeat of pre-season at home to National League South outfit Worthing FC on Saturday.
By Matt Pole
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 21:19 BST

The Hornets were beaten 3-0 by their West Sussex neighbours in front of a healthy pre-season crowd of 573.

Former Hull City striker Greg Luer opened the scoring for the Mackerel Men on 36 minutes before Ollie Pearce doubled Worthing’s lead just four minutes into the second half.

Joel Colbran sealed victory for the visitors with seven minutes of the game to go.

Horsham host Lancing FC in their penultimate pre-season fixture on Tuesday evening (7.45pm).

See some pictures by the club's photographer John Lines on this page and the ones linked.

Get the latest from the Camping World Community Stadium in the West Sussex County Times - out every Thursday.

Action from Horsham's pre-season defeat to West Sussex neighbours Worthing

1. Horsham 0, Worthing 3 - the match in pictures

Action from Horsham's pre-season defeat to West Sussex neighbours Worthing Photo: John Lines

Action from Horsham's pre-season defeat to West Sussex neighbours Worthing

2. Horsham 0, Worthing 3 - the match in pictures

Action from Horsham's pre-season defeat to West Sussex neighbours Worthing Photo: John Lines

Action from Horsham's pre-season defeat to West Sussex neighbours Worthing

3. Horsham 0, Worthing 3 - the match in pictures

Action from Horsham's pre-season defeat to West Sussex neighbours Worthing Photo: John Lines

Action from Horsham's pre-season defeat to West Sussex neighbours Worthing

4. Horsham 0, Worthing 3 - the match in pictures

Action from Horsham's pre-season defeat to West Sussex neighbours Worthing Photo: John Lines

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Horsham FCWorthing FCHornetsNational League South