The Hornets are now level on 49 points with Enfield Town, in fifth, but trail the Towners by just three goals.

Horsham have two games in hand on Enfield, though both teams are in action this Tuesday. The Hornets visit 16th-placed Potters Bar Town, while the Towners entertain bottom-of-the-table Kingstonian.

On Saturday, Frankie Merrifield’s looping header opened the scoring for Billericay on 29 minutes but Horsham hit back six minutes later.

Danny Barker’s inch-perfect through ball found Charlie Hester-Cook, who did excellently to poke the ball past Ricay keeper Dan Wilks for his third goal in five games.

Shamir Fenelon netted what proved to be the Hornets’ winner on 52 minutes. The Horsham striker expertly beat the offside trap to slot home and extend Horsham’s unbeaten Isthmian Premier run to eight games.

See some of John Lines pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked, and read Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola's thoughts in the West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.

