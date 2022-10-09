George Sykes fired the visitors ahead from the penalty spot on 17 minutes before the striker doubled his, and the Millers’, tally with two minutes of the first half remaining.

But, on the stroke of half-time, Bobby Price reduced the deficit. His audacious effort from the halfway line found the back of the net after some poor goalkeeping.

An Aveley own goal saw the Hornets level just a minute into the second half, but Harry Gibbs restored the Millers’ lead on the hour.

The tie seemed to be slipping away from Horsham, but substitute Daniel Ajakaiye popped up with two minutes to go to bring the scores level.

And an unbelievable turnaround was completed in the fourth minute of second half stoppage time. Doug Tuck rifled home his first goal for the Hornets to spark pandemonium in the stands.

Horsham, who have received £2,450 for their third qualifying round win, will discover their FA Trophy first round proper opponents on Monday.

See some pictures by the club's photographer John Lines on this page and the ones linked.

1. Horsham 4, Aveley 3 - the match in pictures Match action from Horsham's thrilling 4-3 victory over Aveley in the FA Trophy third qualifying round Photo: John Lines Photo Sales

