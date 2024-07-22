Horsham FC suffer first defeat of pre-season at Gosport Borough - the match in 56 pictures

By Matt Pole
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 14:34 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 14:40 BST
Horsham FC suffered their first defeat of pre-season on Saturday, going down 3-1 at Gosport Borough.

Dan Wooden opened the scoring for the Southern League Premier Division South outfit on 44 minutes – but Dan Ajakaiye hit back inside 60 seconds to see the Hornets level at the break.

A Gosport trialist bagged a second half double to consign Horsham to their first loss of the off-season.

The Hornets host near-neighbours Broadbridge Heath on Tuesday evening (7.45pm) before entertaining South Park Reigate this Saturday (3pm).

See some of John Lines’ pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked.

You can read Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola’s thoughts in the West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.

Action from Gosport v Horsham

1. Horsham FC suffer first defeat of pre-season at Gosport Borough - the match in pictures

Action from Gosport v Horsham Photo: John Lines

Action from Gosport v Horsham

2. Horsham FC suffer first defeat of pre-season at Gosport Borough - the match in pictures

Action from Gosport v Horsham Photo: John Lines

Action from Gosport v Horsham

3. Horsham FC suffer first defeat of pre-season at Gosport Borough - the match in pictures

Action from Gosport v Horsham Photo: John Lines

Action from Gosport v Horsham

4. Horsham FC suffer first defeat of pre-season at Gosport Borough - the match in pictures

Action from Gosport v Horsham Photo: John Lines

Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:Horsham FCGosport BoroughGosportHornets
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice