A rollercoaster first half saw Jake Elliott head the visiting Hornets in front on 24 minutes, before Lewis Carey superbly denied the Darts’ Callum Jones from the penalty spot.

Horsham looked to be heading towards a vital victory, until George Whitefield slid the ball past Carey with a minute to go.

And the visitors’ misery was compounded just a minute later when former Hornet Eddie Dsane bundled home Samir Carruthers’ free-kick, sparking wild celebrations among the home faithful.

The result sees second-paced Dartford move four points clear of the third-placed Hornets.

Horsham trail league leaders Billericay Town, who won 4-1 at bottom-of-the-table Bowers & Pitsea, by six points.

The Hornets entertain 10th-placed Wingate & Finchley this Saturday.

See some of John Lines’ pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked, and read Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola’s thoughts in the West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.

