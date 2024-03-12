The Hornets were left to rue a poor first half that saw them trail 2-0 at half-time. Joe Bell and Luke Read took advantage of poor Horsham defending from set-pieces to put the Robins in the driving seat.

The Hornets were much-improved in the second half, but only had Lucas Rodrigues’ 82nd minute goal to show from their endeavours.

The defeat saw Horsham slip to fifth, although they retained their place in the play-offs.

The Hornets were due to travel to Canvey Island this evening [Tuesday] but the game has been postponed due to persistent heavy rain. A new date will be announced in due course.

Horsham visit sixth-placed Enfield Town – who trail the Hornets by just a point – this Saturday in a huge game in the play-off race.

See some of Natalie Mayhew’s pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked, and read Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola’s thoughts in the West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.

1 . Horsham FC suffer play-off setback in defeat to Carshalton - the match in pictures Action from Horsham v Carshalton Photo: Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie

2 . Horsham FC suffer play-off setback in defeat to Carshalton - the match in pictures Action from Horsham v Carshalton Photo: Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie

3 . Horsham FC suffer play-off setback in defeat to Carshalton - the match in pictures Action from Horsham v Carshalton Photo: Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie