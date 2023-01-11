Residents in the south of Horsham, Slinfold, Five Oaks, Itchingfield, Barns Green, Christ’s Hospital and Brooks Green are among those without electricity, according to UK Power Networks.
The energy company has estimated that power will return between 6pm and 7pm.
The Hornets confirmed the outage at 4.19pm on social media.
Horsham’s official Twitter account said: “POWER CUT! Please be aware that we have suffered a power cut at the CWCS due to damage to overhead cables in the stormy conditions.
“This evening's hirers have been informed.
“We will put a message up when power is restored - it may be a few hours.”
A message on UK Power Networks’ website said: “We're investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault which has caused a power cut in the local area.
“We're sorry for any disruption this may be causing you.
“We estimate your power will be back on: 11 Jan 18:00 - 19:00”