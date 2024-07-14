Horsham FC to take on Horsham CC in celebratory charity cricket match
The T20 match will be played at the cricket club on Friday 26th July, organiser Chris “Shaka” Shambrook telling the County Times: “I loved it at the Amex. Horsham Football Club is a great community asset and it was wonderful to see such support, including so many from the cricket club, so we decided to play this special match to honour Horsham FC’s achievements, with the Lions against the famous Lardy Army, who’ll be captained by Slinfold CC skipper, Adam Goacher.
"The match will be in memory of two of the town’s most enthusiastic volunteers – Frank King and Neil Chartres, who each dearly loved both clubs. I’m delighted to say that the match is being supported by John Lewis and Firebird Brewery and we’re raising money for St Catherine’s Hospice, so come along and enjoy the fun.”
Entry is free and the match starts at 6pm, with the bar and Sophie’s Kitchen open all day, Lion’s captain Shaka adding: “Firebird and Brolly Brewing will be providing a Brewery Tap bar takeover supplying favourite tipples featured at the football and cricket clubs, including firm favourites Work Ethic and Lardy IPA – and we’re really looking forward to the reciprocal football match between the two sides at the Camping World Community Stadium in the Autumn!”