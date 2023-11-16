BREAKING

Horsham FC v Barnsley FC in the FA Cup: 26 brilliant pictures from the Hornets’ gutsy first round replay defeat to the Tykes

Horsham FC’s fairytale FA Cup run came to an end on Tuesday evening in a first round replay defeat to Football League outfit Barnsley.
By Matt Pole
Published 16th Nov 2023, 10:37 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 10:41 GMT

The Tykes made sure their would be no giant-killing in front of the ITV cameras with a dominant first half at the Camping World Community Stadium.

Nicky Cadden and John McAtee (2) put Barnsley 3-0 up inside 30 minutes, although the Hornets were much-improved in the second half.

Daniel Ajakaiye went close three times in the second period, but Horsham were unable to find a thoroughly-deserved consolation goal.

Here is a selection of excellent photos from the Cup clash courtesy of Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie.

Action from Horsham v Barnsley

1. Horsham FC v Barnsley FC in the FA Cup: 26 brilliant pictures from the Hornets’ gutsy first round replay defeat to the Tykes

Action from Horsham v Barnsley Photo: Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie

Action from Horsham v Barnsley

2. Horsham FC v Barnsley FC in the FA Cup: 26 brilliant pictures from the Hornets’ gutsy first round replay defeat to the Tykes

Action from Horsham v Barnsley Photo: Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie

Action from Horsham v Barnsley

3. Horsham FC v Barnsley FC in the FA Cup: 26 brilliant pictures from the Hornets’ gutsy first round replay defeat to the Tykes

Action from Horsham v Barnsley Photo: Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie

Action from Horsham v Barnsley

4. Horsham FC v Barnsley FC in the FA Cup: 26 brilliant pictures from the Hornets’ gutsy first round replay defeat to the Tykes

Action from Horsham v Barnsley Photo: Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Barnsley FCHorsham FCHornetsFootball LeagueITV