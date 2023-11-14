Here’s how Horsham FC starting XI for tonight’s highly-anticipated FA Cup first round replay against League One out Barnsley.

Dominic Di Paola has made four changes from Saturday’s 2-0 home Isthmian Premier defeat to Hashtag United.

Danny Barker, Lee Harding, Shamir Fenelon and Tom Richards have come into the starting XI. Doug Tuck, Kadell Daniel and Tom Richards have dropped to the bench while Charlie Hester-Cook has not been named in the squad. Jack Mazzone has recovered from a long-term injury and has been named among the substitutes.

Barnsley, meanwhile, have made five changes from Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Derby County in League One.

Pre-match scenes before Horsham v Barnsley in the FA Cup. Picture by Sam Pole

Jon Russell, Callum Styles and Devante Cole all miss out due to international commitments, while Max Watters and Corey O’Keeffe have dropped to the bench.

Herbie Kane, Aiden Marsh, Jack Shepherd, John McAtee and Luca Connell all come into the starting line-up.

Horsham FC: Carey, Price, Sparks, Brivio, Strange, Barker, Hammond, Rodrigues, Harding, Fenelon, Ajakaiye.

Subs: Lelliott, Mazzone, El-Abd, Harris, Kavanagh, Tuck, Richards, Meekums, Daniel.

Barnsley FC: Killip, Williams, de Gevigney, Cadden, Kane, Marsh, McCart, Phillips, Shepherd, McAtee, Connell.