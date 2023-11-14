Horsham FC v Barnsley FC in the FA Cup: Here’s how the Hornets line-up for tonight’s highly-anticipated first round replay
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dominic Di Paola has made four changes from Saturday’s 2-0 home Isthmian Premier defeat to Hashtag United.
Danny Barker, Lee Harding, Shamir Fenelon and Tom Richards have come into the starting XI. Doug Tuck, Kadell Daniel and Tom Richards have dropped to the bench while Charlie Hester-Cook has not been named in the squad. Jack Mazzone has recovered from a long-term injury and has been named among the substitutes.
Barnsley, meanwhile, have made five changes from Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Derby County in League One.
Jon Russell, Callum Styles and Devante Cole all miss out due to international commitments, while Max Watters and Corey O’Keeffe have dropped to the bench.
Herbie Kane, Aiden Marsh, Jack Shepherd, John McAtee and Luca Connell all come into the starting line-up.
Horsham FC: Carey, Price, Sparks, Brivio, Strange, Barker, Hammond, Rodrigues, Harding, Fenelon, Ajakaiye.
Subs: Lelliott, Mazzone, El-Abd, Harris, Kavanagh, Tuck, Richards, Meekums, Daniel.
Barnsley FC: Killip, Williams, de Gevigney, Cadden, Kane, Marsh, McCart, Phillips, Shepherd, McAtee, Connell.
Subs: Flavell, Cosgrove, Cotter, Ackroyd, McCarthy, O’Keeffe, Dodgson, Watters, Yoganathan.