Horsham FC’s hopes of a famous FA Cup giant-killing were dashed as League One outfit Barnsley put the hosts to the sword in a ruthless first half display.
The Tykes found themselves 3-0 up inside 30 minutes of Tuesday evening’s televised first round replay.
Early goals from Nicky Cadden and John McAtee gave Barnsley a commanding lead, before the latter’s sublime chip all but killed any hopes of a Hornets upset.
Horsham were a side rejuvenated in the second half – with Daniel Ajakaiye coming close on three occasions – but Dominic Di Paola’s side couldn’t find a deserved consolation goal.
Here’s a selection of pictures from the game at the Camping World Community Stadium courtesy of Getty Images.
1. Horsham FC v Barnsley FC: Hornets bow out of FA Cup despite heroic performance - fan and match gallery
Horsham fans in fancy dress cheer on their team prior to the Emirates FA Cup First Round Replay match between Horsham and Barnsley at The Camping World Community Stadium.(Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images) Photo: Charlie Crowhurst
2. Horsham FC v Barnsley FC: Hornets bow out of FA Cup despite heroic performance - fan and match gallery
A detailed view of the Horsham FC corner flag prior to the Emirates FA Cup First Round Replay match between Horsham and Barnsley at The Camping World Community Stadium. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst
3. Horsham FC v Barnsley FC: Hornets bow out of FA Cup despite heroic performance - fan and match gallery
The traditional blocks of lard are seen on the away team's dug out prior to the Emirates FA Cup First Round Replay match between Horsham and Barnsley at The Camping World Community Stadium. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images) Photo: Charlie Crowhurst
4. Horsham FC v Barnsley FC: Hornets bow out of FA Cup despite heroic performance - fan and match gallery
HORSHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 14: Horsham fans are seen entering the stadium prior to the Emirates FA Cup First Round Replay match between Horsham and Barnsley at The Camping World Community Stadium. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst