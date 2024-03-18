The Hornets saw off Shoreham 3-1 at the Camping World Community Stadium on Sunday to reach their first ever final.

A brace from Siobhan Bridgewater and an Izzy Donnelly effort secured the win for Horsham.

The Hornets will play either Pagham or Saltdean United’s ‘Development Squad’ in the final. The two sides, who saw their tie on Sunday postponed, meet on Sunday, March 24.

The date and venue for the final has yet to be confirmed.

Reaching the final caps a fine debut season in women’s football for the Hornets. Horsham sit third in the SCWGFL Premier Division after winning seven of their 13 games.

The Hornets visit bottom-of-the-table Whitehawk in their final league game of the season on March 24, kick-off 2pm.

See some of John Lines’ pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked.

